1st ODI, India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Smashes 11th Ton

Shikhar Dhawan was in his elements as he smashed his 11th ODI ton in the first ODI of the five-match series in Dambulla against Sri Lanka. Dhawan started from where he left off in the Test series, getting off the mark with a couple and from then on there was no looking back for the opener. The left-hander gave India a great start after the visitors lost Rohit Sharma early in unfortunate circumstances while chasing a modest total of 217 set by the Islanders. Dhawan hit 16 fours and two sixes on his way to a brilliant century as Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave him good support from the other end.

Dhawan was particularly ruthless against the Lankan spinners by not allowing them to settle as he used the crease to perfection, making full use of the short ones when the opportunity presented itself. The left-hander reached his half-century in style by hitting Sri Lankan spinner Sandakan for a six over mid-wicket as runs came easy for the Indians.

The 31-year-old brought up his century with a boundary, in 71 balls, thereby becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Earlier, Axar Patel claimed three wickets, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 216 in 43.2 overs in Dambulla.

For Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella top scored with 64 runs. Apart from Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka (35), Kusal Mendia (36) and Angelo Mathews (36 not out) scored valuable runs for the Islanders. Chahal was the most expensive bowler for the visitors as the right-arm spinner conceded 60 runs in his allotted 10 overs.