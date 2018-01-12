When And Where To Watch, South Africa vs India, 2nd Test Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to avenge their 72-run loss to South Africa in the first Test. The Indian team take on the Proteas in the second Test beginning Saturday at the Supersport Park, Centurion. India has never won a Test series in South Africa and captain Kohli will look to change that. However, after going 1-0 down in the three-match Test series, India will look to win this match in order to stay in the hunt for a series win. Anything less than a win will jeopardise India's chance in the series. India is slated to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the long tour.
When will the 2nd Test between South Africa and India be played?
The 2nd Test between South Africa and India will be played between January 13-17.
Where will the 2nd Test between South Africa and India be played?
The 2nd Test between South Africa and India will be played at Supersport Park, Centurion.
How do I watch 2nd Test between South Africa and India live?
The 2nd Test between South Africa and India will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD.
What time does the live coverage of the 2nd Test between South Africa and India start?
The live broadcast of the 2nd Test between South Africa and India will start at 02:00 PM IST.
Where can you follow the 2nd Test between South Africa and India online?
The 2nd Test between South Africa and India can be streamed online on SonyLIV App and its website. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.