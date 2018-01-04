 
South Africa vs India 2018

When And Where To Watch, South Africa vs India, 1st Test Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 04 January 2018 00:28 IST

How to watch South Africa vs India 1st Test match. Read all about live coverage and Test match action from Newlands, Cape Town between January 5-9.

The 1st Test between South Africa and India will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. © BCCI

After thumping the formidable Australians and dismantling Sri Lanka at home, Virat Kohli-led Team India will now be up against their toughest assignment in a long time, in an away series in South Africa. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and captain Kohli will look to change that. Ahead of Test series, the two captains -- Kohli and Faf du Plessis -- posed with the coveted trophy for the series named the Freedom Series.

India, under Kohli's captaincy, registered a record ninth straight series win after drawing the third and final Test against Sri Lanka on December 6. They are now level with Australia and a series win in South Africa will see them create a new world record of 10 consecutive Test series victories.

India are slated to play three Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the long tour, the first of which will be played at Newlands, Cape Town starting Friday, January 5.

When will the 1st Test between South Africa and India be played?

The 1st Test between South Africa and India will be played between January 5-9.

Where will the 1st Test between South Africa and India be played?

The 1st Test between South Africa and India will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

How do I watch 1st Test between South Africa and India live?

The 1st Test between South Africa and India will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 1st Test between South Africa and India start?

The live broadcast of the 1st Test between South Africa and India will start at 02:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the 1st Test between South Africa and India online?

The 1st Test between South Africa and India can be streamed online on SonyLIV App and its website. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • The first Test will be played at Newlands, Cape Town
  • India have never won a Test series in South Africa
  • The first Test match starts on Friday, January 5
