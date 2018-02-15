When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 6th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will be looking to end the six-match One-Day International (ODI) series with a win when they play hosts South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion on February 16. With a historic bilateral ODI series in the pocket, skipper Kohli might test his bench strength as India have used only 12 of their 17-member squad. With the much-acclaimed victory in the Port Elizabeth, India overtook South Africa to confirm their top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. India's wrist-spinners against South Africa's batting line-up will still be the key battle.
When will the 6th ODI between India and South Africa be played?
The 6th ODI between India and South Africa will be played on February 16.
Where will the 6th ODI between India and South Africa be played?
The 6th ODI between India and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
How do I watch the 6th ODI between India and South Africa live?
The 6th ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 6th ODI between India and South Africa start?
The live broadcast of the 6th ODI between India and South Africa will start at 4:30 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 6th ODI between India and South Africa online?
The 6th ODI between India and South Africa can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.