South Africa vs India 2018

When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 5th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 12 February 2018 13:56 IST

How to watch India vs South Africa 5th One-Day International. Read all about live coverage and match action from St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on February 13.

India face South Africa in the fifth ODI at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on February 13. © BCCI

India will resume their hunt for glory on South African soil as they face the hosts in the fifth One-day International (ODI) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. India's pursuit of a maiden ODI series triumph in South Africa was derailed briefly as the hosts fought back brilliantly to win the fourth ODI in Johannesburg. India, who lead the six-match series 3-1, lost by five wickets in the rain-curtailed 'Pink ODI'. India's wrist-spinners versus South Africa's batting line-up will still be the key battle in the remaining two ODIs in the series.

When will the 5th ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 5th ODI between India and South Africa will be played on February 13.

Where will the 5th ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 5th ODI between India and South Africa will be played at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

How do I watch the 5th ODI between India and South Africa live?

The 5th ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.

What time does the live coverage of the 5th ODI between India and South Africa start?

The live broadcast of the 5th ODI between India and South Africa will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Where can you follow the 5th ODI between India and South Africa online?

The 5th ODI between India and South Africa can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

