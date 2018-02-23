When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India would be looking to end what has been a largely successful tour of South Africa on a high when they face the hosts in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday. While India might have tasted defeat in the Test series, they made history by routing the hosts 5-1 to claim their maiden bilateral ODI series win on South African soil. India, who easily won the opening T20I in Johannesburg, were outplayed by South Africa in the second. With the series tied 1-1, it's all to play for in Cape Town.
When will the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be played on February 24.
Where will the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.
How do I watch the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa live?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa start?
The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa will start at 9:30 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa online?
The 3rd T20I between India and South Africa can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.