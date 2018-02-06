When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A buoyant India will be looking to take a 3-0 lead as they take on a depleted South Africa side on Wednesday in the third One-day International (ODI) to be played in Newlands, Cape Town. India humbled South Africa in the previous two ODIs by convincing margins. South Africa lost the first ODI by 6 wickets and the second by 9 wickets respectively. Pacer Dale Steyn was already ruled out of the ODI and T20 series against India due to an injury. Following suit were AB de Villiers, skipper Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Knock. Du Plessis and De Kock will miss the remaining ODI matches and the three T20Is against India, while De Villiers is expected to be back for the 4th ODI. The visitors are 2-0 up in the six-match ODI series and the hosts will need a remarkable turnaround if they want to get back in fray for the series.