When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India would look to seal the T20I series against South Africa on Wednesday, having won the first match of the three-match series convincingly. Shikhar Dhawan led the way for India with the bat as almost all the batsmen got off to a decent start while the bowlers came to the party in the second half of the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals to dent South Africa's chase. A ruthless India has only complacency to guard against while a deflated South Africa would be fighting another battle of survival when the two sides clash in the series-decider.
When will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will be played on February 21.
Where will the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
How do I watch the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa live?
The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa start?
The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa will start at 9:30 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa online?
The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.