When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A spirited India would look to consolidate on South Africa's injury woes as both their star players - AB de Villiers and captain Faf du Plessis - are absent from the six-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The Indian team won their first-ever ODI against South Africa at Durban by six wickets and will look to keep the momentum going when they face the Proteas at Centurion on Sunday. The defeat at Durban ended the Du Plessis-led team's 17-match unbeaten run on home soil stretching back to February 2016, when they had lost to England at Port Elizabeth. South Africa's bother doesn't end here. The hosts will momentarily lose their No.1 status in the ICC ODI rankings should India take a 2-0 lead at Supersport Park. As it is, the visitors need a 4-2 overall series victory to step up and affirmatively claim the top spot in the 50-overs format.
When will the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India be played?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and India will be played on February 4.
Where will the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India be played?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and India will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
How do I watch the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India live?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and India will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India start?
The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India will start at 1:30 IST.
Where can you follow the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India online?
The 2nd ODI between South Africa and India can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.