When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Virat Kohli-led team will once again battle it out with mighty South Africa for the world number one ranking when they meet in a six-match One-Day International (ODI) series, starting at Kingsmead on Thursday. The ODIs games start just five days after India retained their top ranking in Tests, although second-placed South Africa closed the points gap by winning the series 2-1. South Africa are on top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings by just one point from India. With the points adjusted after each match, there is the potential for the number one position to change from match to match.
When will the 1st ODI between South Africa and India be played?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and India will be played between on February 1.
Where will the 1st ODI between South Africa and India be played?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and India will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.
How do I watch the 1st ODI between South Africa and India live?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and India will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 1st ODI between South Africa and India start?
The live broadcast of the 1st ODI between South Africa and India will start at 16:30 IST.
Where can you follow the 1st ODI between South Africa and India online?
The 1st ODI between South Africa and India can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.