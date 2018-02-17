Watch: Suresh Raina Gets Back In The Groove Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa

A lot of eyes will be fixed on Suresh Raina as the left-hander makes a comeback to the India squad following almost a year away from the team. India face South Africa in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Raina was seen sweating it out ahead of the opener but it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will be included in India's playing XI. Raina has been joined by KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat as the new additions to the Indian contingent for the T20I series. The trio had a two-hour net session at Centurion before the start of the sixth ODI.