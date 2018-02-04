Watch: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's Hilarious Exchanges Caught On Stump Mic

Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are two of the biggest cricketing stars not just in India but across the world. Current skipper Kohli has always spoken highly of the support Dhoni has given him after he relinquished his captaincy. Fans, however, rarely get to hear how India's two superstars deal with situations and the tips they give the bowlers during a match. In a video posted by a Twitter user, both Dhoni and Kohli can be heard speaking to each other about fielding positions and giving tips to the Indian bowlers.

Some of the remarks made by Dhoni and Kohli in the video, which is from the first ODI against South Africa in Durban, make for some hilarious viewing.

Dhoni behind the stumps is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ntJubXMgoQ — dogu (@HusnKaHathiyar) February 2, 2018

Dhoni can be heard telling Hardik Pandya to bowl in a certain way and praising Kuldeep Yadav while Kohli is heard making funny remarks about South African batsmen's inability to understand spin bowling.

Dhoni can also be heard saying, "shaabaash (well done) Cheeku" to Kohli when he makes a good stop in the field.

India had outclassed South Africa in the opening ODI, bringing to end Proteas' impressive 17-match unbeaten streak at home stretching back to February 2016, when they had lost to England at Port Elizabeth.

Kohli (112) led from the front as he hit a fine century to help his team cruise to a six-wicket victory over the Proteas.

Kohli, who scored his 33rd ODI hundred. Kohli was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane (79) who looked in solid form as he hit his 24th ODI fifty. Kohli and Rahane also stitched together a 189-run partnership, a record at Durban for the highest third wicket partnership.

Additionally, India also recorded their first victory against South Africa at Durban since 1992-93.