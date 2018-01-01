 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Break Into An Impromptu Dance At Cape Town Waterfront

Updated: 01 January 2018 11:51 IST

In fact, it was Kohli idea to do the Bhangra, as can be seen in the viral video. Zoravar, however, interrupted daddy Dhawan's and Virat's performance.

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Break Into An Impromptu Dance At Cape Town Waterfront
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan showed off their dance moves on the street. © Instagram

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan broke into a spontaneous gig at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town after they spotted a street brand dishing out some local music. After grooving to the beats of the music for a bit, Kohli and Dhawan donned their desi avatar with some Bhangra moves. In fact, it was Kohli's idea to do the Bhangra, as can be seen in the viral video. Zoravar, however, interrupted daddy Dhawan and dragged him away.

The touring Indian team on Sunday was forced to practice indoors due to rain ahead of the first Test starting January 5 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The official Instagram account of Indian Cricket Team uploaded a picture showing players training indoors in Newlands. "And we've moved indoors for the training session #TeamIndia," Indian Cricket Team's Instagram post read.

 

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

India play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on their two-month tour with the series called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.

With a great mix of solid batsmen and good fast bowlers, this tour is being viewed as a golden chance for India to get one over hosts South Africa.

India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but Kohli said that his team is paying no attention to the past series in South Africa.

Topics : India Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhawan and Kohli were seen dancing on a street
  • The duo did the Bhangra at Cape Town's waterfront
  • The 1st India-SA Test starts from January 5
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Send New Year Wishes To Fans From Cape Town
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Send New Year Wishes To Fans From Cape Town
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Day Out In Cape Town. See Photo
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Day Out In Cape Town. See Photo
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Wishes Happy New Year, Fans Call Coach 'DJ Wale Babu'
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Wishes Happy New Year, Fans Call Coach 'DJ Wale Babu'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.