South Africa vs India 2018

Virat Kohli Reportedly Seen Flaunting 'Wedding Ring' On His Neck During Practice Session

Updated: 03 January 2018 18:41 IST

India will be playing their first Test with South Africa in Cape Town from January 5.

Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a wedding ring on neck during practice sessions © Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on December 11. After a brief honeymoon in Europe, the couple came back to India and hosted a couple of lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai before taking the flight to South Africa where India will play 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Kohli was seen gearing up in the nets before the all-important Test series and was reportedly spotted wearing a wedding ring on neck with a chain attached to it when a fan account uploaded a picture on Instagram. The picture saw Kohli posing with a fan and the image was captioned as, "HUSBAND GOALS ? Virat wears his wedding ring on neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session. The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals.. #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma #HNY2018."

The picture garnered a lot of attention on social media as one follower wrote, "He is such goals." Another wrote: "Awww... isn't this adorable."

Anushka is currently travelling with the team and the couple was spotted shopping in Cape Town in a photo that had gone viral on social media a couple of days ago. Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha and their daughter too can be seen in the photo.

India would look to create history in South Africa this time as the visitors are yet to win a series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years. Kohli in the pre-departure press conference had made it clear that the entire team is looking forward to touring South Africa and would look to turn the tables this time around.

The first Test match starts on January 5 at Newlands, Cape Town.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma on December 11
  • Kohli was seen gearing up in the nets before the South Africa series
  • Kohli was reportedly spotted wearing a wedding ring on neck
