Virat Kohli Reportedly Seen Flaunting 'Wedding Ring' On His Neck During Practice Session

India captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with long-time girlfriend and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on December 11. After a brief honeymoon in Europe, the couple came back to India and hosted a couple of lavish wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai before taking the flight to South Africa where India will play 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Kohli was seen gearing up in the nets before the all-important Test series and was reportedly spotted wearing a wedding ring on neck with a chain attached to it when a fan account uploaded a picture on Instagram. The picture saw Kohli posing with a fan and the image was captioned as, "HUSBAND GOALS ? Virat wears his wedding ring on neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session. The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals.. #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma #HNY2018."