Virat Kohli The 'Greatest Chaser', Says Michael Vaughan After India's Win In 1st ODI

Virat Kohli was at it again as he notched up his 33rd ODI hundred to guide India to a comprehensive 6-wicket win over South Africa in the 1st ODI at Kingsmead, Durban. Chasing 270 to win, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (79) put on 189 runs for the third wicket as India got to the target with 27 balls remaining. Courtesy his match winning ton in Durban, Kohli has now scored hundreds in every country he has played in. Following the win, Twitter was full of congratulatory messages for the Indian skipper but it was Michael Vaughan, former England captain, who paid Kohli the ultimate compliment.