Watch: Virat Kohli Endorses Pakistan Umpire Aleem Dar's New Venture

Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar for opening a new restaurant 'Dar's Delighto' in Lahore. The Indian captain, in a video, is seen wishing the umpire for starting the new venture and requesting the public to go and try the amazing food there. Kohli also said that the 49-year-old umpire will use his restaurant earnings to set up a school for children with hearing impairments. "Hello Aleem Bhai I have heard that you have opened a new restaurant--Dar's Delighto-many congratulations on that. I wish that your restaurant becomes just as successful as you are an umpire," Kohli said in the video.

"I have also heard that you want to make a school for deaf children through the earnings of this restaurant so I hope that you accomplish that. I encourage everyone to go and try his restaurant," he said.

Dar, one of the most respected officials in the game, expressed his desire to officiate in a fifth World Cup. "I have been supervising international matches for more than 17 years now and it is an honour for me and Pakistan that I have officiated in the most number of matches," he was quoted as saying by Daily Express.

"I have always done my job with complete honesty," said Dar. "I wish I can officiate in five World Cups. If I get a chance to supervise matches in the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England, then my wish would be fulfilled," he added.