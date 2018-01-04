Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Beautiful Cape Town With Shikhar Dhawan And Family. See Pics

Newly-weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making the most of their time in Cape Town. From shopping sprees to impromptu dance on the streets, the trip has garnered much attention. On Wednesday, Virushka spent a quality time with Shikhar Dhawan and family posing in the serene background of the city. The Indian opener shared pictures on social media with the caption, " Had great family time in the beautiful city of Cape Town. Looking forward to the match." India are scheduled to play the first Test of the series from January 5 against South Africa and it seems, the cricketers are balancing work and personal life in Cape Town quite well.