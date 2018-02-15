Suresh Raina Leaves For South Africa, Mohammad Amir And Jonty Rhodes Wish Him Luck

Suresh Raina has played 65 T20 internationals where he has scored 1307 runs

Suresh Raina, India's middle-order batsman, is making a comeback in the national team after almost a year. He is back in the Indian fold for the three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning Sunday. The left-handed batsman posted a photo on his Instagram account with KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat at the airport. "En route Joburg. Can't wait to started", he captioned the picture.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir wished Raina luck with a message on the latter's post. "Good luck bro do well", the pacer commented. India and Pakistan last played against each other in Champions Trophy 2017 final that India lost.

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes also wished Raina on his comeback. "Sorry I missed u at Dubai airport , my brother; am sitting on @emirates flight to Cape Town! Back yourself and have fun; just rewards for all your hard work!" Rhodes commented.

Raina last played a match in the shortest format in February last year against England.

In total, he has played 65 T20 internationals where he has scored 1307 runs at an average of 29.70 with one century to his name.

The first of the three T20s against South Africa will take place on February 18, right after the conclusion of sixth ODI on February 16.