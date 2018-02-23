 
South Africa vs India 2018

Shikhar Dhawan's Twitter Video Another Expression Of His Love For His Children

Updated: 23 February 2018 16:52 IST

Shikhar Dhawan has often posted pictures of his family on social media platforms.

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan uploaded a video of his children playing on the beach. © Instagram

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently having a great time with his bat during the tour of South Africa, scoring runs freely. After the Test series, India have been dominant in the recently-concluded ODI series, which they won 5-1 and are still in the competition in the on-going three-match T20 International series as well, tied at 1-1. Dhawan has proved to be a vital cog in the team's set-up with his batting prowess that gives his team an upper-hand early in the game. However, he is missing his family members, who went back after the Test series against South Africa.

On the eve of the third and final T20I match against South Africa, Dhawan uploaded a video of his children playing in a beach and captioned it as "Look at my cuties enjoying their evening at the beach! Can't wait to see you guys...Miss you"

This is not the first time that Dhawan showcased his love for his family. Some days back the 32-year-old batsman had taken to Twitter and uploaded a family collage.

The picture was captioned as "Only when u spend so much time away from family, u realize how much u actually miss them!I miss spending time with my kids, playing with them, cooking and being there for them. Also miss the Mrs like crazy! Want 2 spend quality time with her once I go back. luv u all to d moon & back!"

Dhawan so far has scored 96 runs in the first two T20Is against South Africa, including one half-century.

Apart from this, Dhawan had scored 323 runs in the six ODIs, including two fifties and one century. Only Indian skipper Virat Kohli has scored the more runs (558) in the ODI series than Dhawan.

India will play South Africa for the final T20I match at Cape Town on February 24.

