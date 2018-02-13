India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Trolled By Fans After Run-Out Disasters With Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane
Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was trolled by fans on social media after the right-hander was involved in two run outs - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane -- during the crucial fifth One-day International at St George's Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Rohit, who scored his 17th century to help India post 274 for seven, was first involved in a massive mix-up that ended captain Kohli's stay and then soon after was slow to react to Rahane's call that left the latter stranded and without any chance of making it back to his crease.
Rahane pushed the ball towards mid-on and called for a single. Rohit shouted 'no' when Rahane crossed the half-way mark. By the time Rahane turned back, Morne Morkel's throw to wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen had already done the job.
I wonder How Rohit Sharma Clears #Yo-Yo test for fitness.. 2 Run-outs..— Ashish Akhade (@ARAashish) February 13, 2018
???? ????? ?? ????? ?? ?? ????? ??— Anuradha (@AnuRadha9082) February 13, 2018
That was a clear single... no direct hit too.... rohit sharma shld have ran!!! Especially when its a striker call!!— rohit upadhyay (@rohitupadhyay88) February 13, 2018
How many run outs do you make rohit— Kavya guduluri cheeku (@Kavya47535046) February 13, 2018
So selfish man @ImRo45 it was easy single @ajinkyarahane88 was 3 quarterly there— yashtrikha (@yashtrikha) February 13, 2018
Aaj kitne ko out karayega ye Rohit??— Pranav Sharma (@pranavwrites1) February 13, 2018
Selfish rohit.— Sumit Mukesh (@SUMITMUKESH) February 13, 2018
Rohit Sharma...I have rarely seen him playing a selfish game...today he does that....to secure his place in Indian cricket team, he sacrificed 2 wickets and then he is also lifting his bat in completing 100. I am disappointed to see this kind of game from a class player— suneet chauhan (@suneetchauhan2) February 13, 2018
As per the statistics, Rohit has been run-out 12 times in his ODI career. Interestingly, his partners have suffered run-outs 15 times due to him.
Run outs in ODIs...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 13, 2018
Rohit Sharma Total 27 (self 12 + partner 15)
Virat Kohli Total 26 (self 12 + partner 14)#SAvInd
Rohit, however, somewhat made up for run-outs as he slammed his 17th century in ODIs.
The India opener, who has had a rather lean patch in the series in South Africa, was under a lot of pressure having failed to deliver in either the Tests or the ODI series so far.
Rohit had a highest score of 20 in the ODI series prior to this, managing just 40 runs in four matches as the outcry about his form grew louder.
Rohit, who brought up his 17th century off 107 balls, scored a brilliant 115 off 126 balls. His innings was studded with 11 boundaries and four sixes.