India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Trolled By Fans After Run-Out Disasters With Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday was trolled by fans on social media after the right-hander was involved in two run outs - Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane -- during the crucial fifth One-day International at St George's Park Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Rohit, who scored his 17th century to help India post 274 for seven, was first involved in a massive mix-up that ended captain Kohli's stay and then soon after was slow to react to Rahane's call that left the latter stranded and without any chance of making it back to his crease.