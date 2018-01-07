India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Washes Away Morning Session On Day Three

Persistent rain washed out the morning session on day three of the first Test between South Africa and India here. Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning. It didn't stop raining at all, instead picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached. At the time of writing there were huge puddles of water all across the Newlands' outfield. The weather forecast says that conditions are expected to improve around 3pm local time (6.30pm IST), and there might be chance of play in an extended final session.

The match hangs in balance, meanwhile. On day one, South Africa were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 4-87. India were reduced to 28/3 at stumps.

On day two, India finished with 209 runs in their first innings, surrendering a 77-run lead. South Africa were 65/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 142 runs.

Hardik Pandya single-handedly kept his side in contention with 93 runs off 95 balls and then took 2-17 as well.