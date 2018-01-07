 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Washes Away Morning Session On Day Three

Updated: 07 January 2018 16:46 IST

Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Washes Away Morning Session On Day Three
South Africa lead India by 142 runs © Twitter

Persistent rain washed out the morning session on day three of the first Test between South Africa and India here. Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning. It didn't stop raining at all, instead picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached. At the time of writing there were huge puddles of water all across the Newlands' outfield. The weather forecast says that conditions are expected to improve around 3pm local time (6.30pm IST), and there might be chance of play in an extended final session.

The match hangs in balance, meanwhile. On day one, South Africa were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking 4-87. India were reduced to 28/3 at stumps.

On day two, India finished with 209 runs in their first innings, surrendering a 77-run lead. South Africa were 65/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 142 runs.

Hardik Pandya single-handedly kept his side in contention with 93 runs off 95 balls and then took 2-17 as well.

Dale Steyn, on his comeback to Test cricket, suffered a heartbreaking heel injury whilst bowling during the Indian first innings. He has been ruled out of the remainder of this Test, and the series as a result.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Francois du Plessis Newlands, Cape Town South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Persistent rain washed out the morning session
  • Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday
  • South Africa lead India by 142 runs
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain Washes Out Play On Day Three
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain Washes Out Play On Day Three
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3: Play Called Off Due To Rain
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3: Play Called Off Due To Rain
India Vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara Hails 'Outstanding' Hardik Pandya
India Vs South Africa: Cheteshwar Pujara Hails 'Outstanding' Hardik Pandya
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.