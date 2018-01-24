'Playing Test Cricket On This Surface Is Unfair': Sourav Ganguly On Wanderers Pitch

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday came down heavily on the Wanderers pitch where the third Test match between India and South Africa is being played. The ball moved a lot of the track and the batsman struggled to come to terms with the movement of the track. Ganguly took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment on the surface where the batsmen had to work hard for their runs. Ganguly thought it was unfair on the batsmen and called for ICC's intervention into the matter. "To play Test cricket on this surface is unfair ...saw it in NZ in 2003 ...batsman have minimum chance ...ICC should look into it," tweeted Ganguly.