India vs South Africa: Playing All Three Formats At One Go Is Difficult: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday admitted that playing all three formats at one go during an overseas tour is difficult and takes a toll on the body. He suggested to play only one format in the series during future overseas assignments. India are on a two-month long tour and have just finished a gruelling three-Test series with six ODIs and three T20 Internationals scheduled to be held through entire February.

Asked about the scheduling, Virat Kohli's deputy and one of India's premier white ball players replied: "There have been talks about playing just one format and then going back home. For India, it's never been like that. India have always played the whole series whenever we have gone abroad. And yes it tends to take a lot out of your body more than anything else."

However Rohit's take was not entirely researched because India now have a contract with Cricket Australia wherein they play Test matches and limited overs series on separate tours.

However in case of England and South Africa, India still play all three formats during one series.

"We have spoken about it that one format will be good for the players sake. But previous Indian teams have toured and done the full series and gone back. Whereas it's different for the overseas teams, they come to India, they play just one format, they go back, get refreshed and come back," Rohit lamented.

However he was cautious stating that scheduling is something that depended on the BCCI.

"Again it completely depends on BCCI. But ideally, we would prefer to just play one format. Go back, refresh, get some time to yourself, think about what you need to do and come back and play another format. But we are used to it by now and it doesn't matter."

The stylish Mumbaikar tried to look at the brighter aspect of full-fledged three-format series.

"In a way, it can be good, like you can continue the momentum. Not if you are losing the series, but if you are winning, you would like to continue as much as possible," he added.