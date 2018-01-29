 
South Africa vs India 2018

MS Dhoni Parties With Virat Kohli After 3rd Test Win

Updated: 29 January 2018 10:41 IST

The Indian cricket team was in high spirits on Saturday night after they beat South Africa in the third and final Test by 63 runs on an unpredictably tough Johannesburg pitch.

MS Dhoni joined Virat Kohli's boys for a celebration after the win. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team was in high spirits on Saturday night after they beat South Africa in the third and final Test by 63 runs on an unpredictably tough Johannesburg pitch. Though the visitors lost the series 1-2, this win brought smiles across the faces of the Indians given they had prevailed in difficult overseas conditions.

Limited overs wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who joined Virat Kohli & Co for the ODIs and T20Is that follow, was part of the team's celebration on Saturday night in Sandton. Hardik Pandya posted this picture on Twitter and wrote: "Amazing last night with the boys ?? @virat.kohli @mahi7781 @yuzi_chahal23 @rahulkl," wrote Pandya.

Shikhar Dhawan also posted a picture of the team in the dressing room after the win and wrote, "A good win by the team in the 3rd test! This Test series was a great learning experience and we can take a lot of positives out of it and work on them in the future!"



Highlights
  • India won the 3rd Test by 63 runs
  • Dhoni and Chahal joined the Test team for the celebration
  • Hardik Pandya tweeted the photo of the team's celebrations
