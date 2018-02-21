Live Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

India would look to seal the T20I series against South Africa on Wednesday, having won the first match of the three-match series convincingly. Shikhar Dhawan led the way for India with the bat as almost all the batsmen got off to a decent start while the bowlers came to the party in the second half of the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals to dent South Africa's chase. A ruthless India has only complacency to guard against while a deflated South Africa would be fighting another battle of survival when the two sides clash in the series-decider. (Live Scorecard)
The Men in Blue won the first T20I at Johannesburg by 28 runs and a victory on Wednesday will see them wrap up another series win on this tour. A highly competitive 1-2 loss in the Tests, followed by a comprehensive 5-1 ODI triumph has made for quite a roller-coaster tour so far and the Indians would be aiming for a happy end to the long sojourn with a T20I victory. Wrapping up the series at Centurion might also enable Virat Kohli to take time off and sit out the final T20I in Cape Town, keeping in mind his hectic schedule over the next three months.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says the toss isn't in anyone's control. Feels the wicket to remain the same throughout the course of the game. Adds they have played good cricket so far and once again have got the job in their hands today. Informs Bumrah has got some abdomen stiffness and Shardul Thakur replaces him. Reckons they would look to capitalize on the momentum and seize the series today.
Protea skipper, JP Duminy says with the rain around, they have decided to bowl again. Feels there might be a bit of swing due to the overcast conditions. Informs they are playing with the same team. States it's a must-win game for them and hopes to do well.
Toss - Virat Kohli calls it wrong again. South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl for the obvious reason - The Rain!
India and their dominance over the Proteas in the limited-overs has been the talk for quite a while now. The Men in Blue have been ruthless and today they would be looking to seal the series. South Africa have got the task in their hands. Agreed injuries to key players has been the concern for them but they haven't brought their A-game. Will they be able to topple the visitors today or will it be another one-sided affair? Shaun Pollock is alongside the two skippers for the toss...
The news from the Centurion wasn't the greatest a while back as it was pouring due to which the game the women's game was abandoned. But the dark angry clouds have blown away and we are likely to get a full-fledged game. Let's hope that it doesn't intervene. Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second T20I between South Africa and India.