Live Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

India would look to seal the T20I series against South Africa on Wednesday, having won the first match of the three-match series convincingly. Shikhar Dhawan led the way for India with the bat as almost all the batsmen got off to a decent start while the bowlers came to the party in the second half of the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals to dent South Africa's chase. A ruthless India has only complacency to guard against while a deflated South Africa would be fighting another battle of survival when the two sides clash in the series-decider. (Live Scorecard)

The Men in Blue won the first T20I at Johannesburg by 28 runs and a victory on Wednesday will see them wrap up another series win on this tour. A highly competitive 1-2 loss in the Tests, followed by a comprehensive 5-1 ODI triumph has made for quite a roller-coaster tour so far and the Indians would be aiming for a happy end to the long sojourn with a T20I victory. Wrapping up the series at Centurion might also enable Virat Kohli to take time off and sit out the final T20I in Cape Town, keeping in mind his hectic schedule over the next three months.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 21:30 IST (06:00 PM Local) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.