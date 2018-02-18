Live Score, India vs South Africa, 1st T20

India opener Shikhar Dhawan (72) played brilliantly to help India post a competitive target of 203/5 in the first T20 international match against South Africa at Johannesburg on Sunday. JP Duminy, winning the toss, put India into bat and witnessed the Virat Kohli-led team tear apart the South African bowling unit early on. India were off to a flying start as they scored 18 off the first over. Rohit Sharma looked in solid form but was dismissed by debutant Junior Dala for 21. Following the wicket, Dhawan continued his onslaught with the bat as he scored boundaries at will. India captain Virat Kohli, who was dropped on 10, by Farhaan Behardien at long-on, could not stay for long as Tabraiz Shamsi bowled beautifully to trap him LBW for 26. After Dhawan's dismissal, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 29, 16 13 runs respectively to help India cross the 200-run mark. This is also India's highest T20 score against South Africa. For South Africa, Dala finished the match with figures of two for 47. Now, it is up to the India's bowling unit to stem the flow of runs and pick wickets in regular wickets to snatch the first win of the series. (Live Scorecard)