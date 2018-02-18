Live Score, India vs South Africa, 1st T20

India opener Shikhar Dhawan (72) played brilliantly to help India post a competitive target of 203/5 in the first T20 international match against South Africa at Johannesburg on Sunday. JP Duminy, winning the toss, put India into bat and witnessed the Virat Kohli-led team tear apart the South African bowling unit early on. India were off to a flying start as they scored 18 off the first over. Rohit Sharma looked in solid form but was dismissed by debutant Junior Dala for 21. Following the wicket, Dhawan continued his onslaught with the bat as he scored boundaries at will. India captain Virat Kohli, who was dropped on 10, by Farhaan Behardien at long-on, could not stay for long as Tabraiz Shamsi bowled beautifully to trap him LBW for 26. After Dhawan's dismissal, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 29, 16 13 runs respectively to help India cross the 200-run mark. This is also India's highest T20 score against South Africa. For South Africa, Dala finished the match with figures of two for 47. Now, it is up to the India's bowling unit to stem the flow of runs and pick wickets in regular wickets to snatch the first win of the series. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 18:00 IST (02:30 PM Local) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
-
-
- Refresh
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Reeza Hendricks
1 run.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Reeza Hendricks
No run.
4
Jasprit Bumrah to Reeza Hendricks
FOUR.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Reeza Hendricks
Bowls a clever slower delivery, RH gets down to sweep but misses.
Heinrich Klaasen is the new man in.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Farhaan Behardien
OUT! Chahal strikes on the last ball of the over! He breaks the stand that was blooming. Is that the game for India? We shall find out. Floated delivery on the stumps, Behardien dances down the track to go big but is done in the flight. Mistimes his lofted shot to long on where Manish Pandey comes a few yards him to take it and put an end to the 81-run association. The hosts need to score 5 more than 70 in 30 balls.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Reeza Hendricks
Chance of a run out! Reeza cuts it towards Rohit at point and takes him on. The Indian opener returns a throw to Chahal who fails to collect it. A single taken.
4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Reeza Hendricks
FOUR! Sliced over! Runs have started to flow for SA! Chahal sees the batsman giving the charge and hence drifts it wider outside off, Hendricks still goes after the lofted shot and ends up slicing it over point to find the fence.
2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Reeza Hendricks
Floated ball outside off, Reeza gets down and plays the slog sweep. It goes towards deep mid-wicket where Pandya comes running in and overruns it but recovers in time to keep them down to a couple.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Farhaan Behardien
Drops it short on middle, FB goes back and pulls it through backward square leg for one.