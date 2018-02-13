Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 5th ODI

India will resume their hunt for glory on South African soil as they face the hosts in the fifth One-day International (ODI) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. India's pursuit of a maiden ODI series triumph in South Africa was derailed briefly as the hosts fought back brilliantly to win the fourth ODI in Johannesburg. India, who lead the six-match series 3-1, lost by five wickets in the rain-curtailed 'Pink ODI'. India's wrist-spinners versus South Africa's batting line-up will still be the key battle in the remaining two ODIs in the series. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
India vs South Africa, 5th ODI
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
1
Lungi Ngidi to MS Dhoni
A short ball, down the leg side, pulled to fine leg for a run.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Gets it past the man at point for a quick single.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Outside off, pushed towards point.
Aiden Markram now places himself at wide first slip.
4
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
FOUR! A boundary after 33 balls! Much-needed one for India. Outside off, on a length, Bhuvi looks to run it down to third man but is a tad late in opening the face of his bat. The ball runs off the outside edge, past the keeper, through the vacant slip cordon and to the third man fence. Not too long ago, there was a slip for Bhuvi. Had he been there, it would have gone straight to him.
1
Lungi Ngidi to MS Dhoni
A short ball, outside off, Dhoni pulls it through fine leg for a run. The stand moves to 10 from 12 balls.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
A short ball outside off, Kumar gets on top of the bounce and runs the ball down to third man, past slip, for a single.
1
Morne Morkel to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads for a single.
1
Morne Morkel to MS Dhoni
Outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
2
Morne Morkel to MS Dhoni
Excellent shot. A short ball outside off, Dhoni is ready for the pull. But he holds his shot back, adjusts to the slow nature of the pitch and just rolls his wrists over to pull it through mid-wicket for a couple.
1
Morne Morkel to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Just three fielders on the leg side, so that is the line a bowler would want to keep. Short and outside off, not too wide, Bhuvi plays it well though, getting on top of the bounce and running it down to third man for a run.
0
Morne Morkel to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Outside off, Kumar pushes at it but misses.
1
Morne Morkel to MS Dhoni
A short ball, outside off, helped through square leg for a single.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Outside off, Bhuvneshwar looks to push and run but is sent back. 2 runs and a wicket from the over, Ngidi's figures read 7-1-35-3.
1
Lungi Ngidi to MS Dhoni
A long hop now, Dhoni plays a controlled pull to deep mid-wicket for a run.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Ahhh.... full and outside off, Bhuvi is early into his push shot and gets a thick inside edge, which just goes past the stumps towards fine leg. A single taken.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar
A short ball outside off, Kumar sways out of the way.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks in at number 8, replacing Iyer.
W
Lungi Ngidi to Shreyas Iyer
OUT! Now Heinrich keeps his eyes on the ball and Iyer is out of here! Third wicket for Ngidi in the space of 7 balls. A short ball outside off, Iyer slashes hard but the extra bounce does him in. Gets a thick outside edge which flies away from Klaasen but the keeper moves across to his right swiftly and takes it. A bit of a collapse here.