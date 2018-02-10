Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 4th ODI

 
South Africa vs India 2018

Updated: 10 February 2018 14:57 IST

Live Score of the 4th ODI match between India (Ind) and (SA) South Africa in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Live Score, India vs South Africa 4th ODI: The match will be played at New Wanderers Stadium. © BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India are on the brink of a historic series win over South Africa as they face the hosts in the fourth ODI at the New Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. India lead the six-match ODI series 3-0 and a win in Johannesburg will give them their maiden ODI series triumph on South African soil. A fourth straight win over the Proteas will also cement India's No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Captain Kohli is in the form of his life and has already notched up two centuries in the three ODIs played so far and will look to continue in the same vein. The closest India came to a series win in South Africa was in 2010-11, when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they shot into a 2-1 lead only to lose the five-match series 2-3. (Live Scorecard)

Kohli had lifted his side to another dominant win with an immaculate 34th ODI century and later spoke of replicating the same intensity to wrap up the series with two matches remaining. The fact that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have now accounted for 21 out of 30 available wickets is also a driving force behind this confidence.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
21.5
1

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

1 run.

21.4
0

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

No run.

21.3
0

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

Almost a goner next ball! Morkel lands it on a back of a length, Virat looks to work it away to the on side. Ends up getting a leading edge. Morne gets ahead and across to his right and puts in the dive, but fails to get a hand to it.

21.2
4

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

FOUR! 46th ODI fifty in style! Fuller in length around off, Kohli gets under it and spanks it over mid off for a one-bounce boundary. What a knock this has been! Terrific to say the least.

21.1
2

Morne Morkel to Virat Kohli

Landed around off and middle, worked away through the mid-wicket for a couple.

!

Morne Morkel is back for another spell.

20.6
0

Andile Phehlukwayo to Shikhar Dhawan

Outside off, punched towards covers.

20.5
1

Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli

Nudged through mid-wicket to rotate strike.

20.4
2

Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli

Nice way to bring up the 100-RUN ASSOCIATION between Dhawan and Kohli. This one is short in length, Kohli pulls it all along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for a brace. After an early wicket once again the initiative is wrested back by India.

20.3
1

Andile Phehlukwayo to Shikhar Dhawan

Driven nicely through mid off for a single.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Aiden Kyle Markram The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg South Africa vs India 2018 Live Blogs Cricket Live Score
