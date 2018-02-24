Live Score, India (Ind) vs South Africa (SA) 3rd T20I: Visitors Look To End Series On A High
Live Score, India vs SA, 3rd T20I: India would be looking to end what has been a largely successful tour of South Africa on a high when they face the hosts in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.
India would be looking to end what has been a largely successful tour of South Africa on a high when they face the hosts in the third and final Twenty20 international at Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday. While India might have tasted defeat in the Test series, they made history by routing the hosts 5-1 to claim their maiden bilateral ODI series win on South African soil. India, who easily won the opening T20I in Johannesburg, were outplayed by South Africa in the second. With the series tied 1-1, it's all to play for in Cape Town. (Live Scorecard)
While India have never played any T20Is at Newlands, they will take heart from the fact that South Africa have a not so impressive record there. The Proteas have played eight T20Is and lost five at Newlands with two of those wins coming in the World Twenty20 2007, meaning that they have won just one bilateral game in Cape Town (against England in 2016).
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I
0
Junior Dala to Shikhar Dhawan
No run.
1
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
1 run.
0
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
No run.
1
lb
JP Duminy to Suresh Raina
Leg bye.
1
JP Duminy to Shikhar Dhawan
1 run.
0
JP Duminy to Shikhar Dhawan
The batsman has driven it straight down the ground.
1
JP Duminy to Suresh Raina
Tossed up around middle and leg, clipped through square leg for one.
4
JP Duminy to Suresh Raina
FOUR! Dropped short outside off, Raina camps back and punches it through extra cover for another boundary. He has got a good start here.
1
JP Duminy to Shikhar Dhawan
Flicked away through mid-wicket for a single.
JP Duminy to roll his arm over.
0
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 9 runs and a wicket off it.
2
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
Angling away from a length outside off, Suresh drives it on the up through cover and collects a brace.
6
Junior Dala to Suresh Raina
SIX! That has gone the distance! Any batsman would love to get a ball there to get off the mark. Fuller ball down the leg side, Raina walks across a touch and dumps it over deep backward square leg for a maximum to open his tally.
Suresh Raina is the new man in at no. 3.
W
Junior Dala to Rohit Sharma
OUT! Dala removes Rohit for the third time! Start all the bunny talks now. Junior drops it on a length around middle, it skids a bit off the deck and stays a touch low too. Rohit is late to bring his bat down this time and wears it on the pads. A loud appeal follows to which the umpire raises the finger after a thought. Dhawan wanted to have a chat but Rohit wasn't interested. The umpire however, wants to have a check at the front foot. It is completely fine and Sharma is asked to walk away. Replays show that it seemed to be missing the leg. Almost a carbon copy of his dismissal at SuperSport Park.
0
Junior Dala to Rohit Sharma
Rolls his finger on the ball, hurls it on a length around middle and off, Rohit hangs back in defense.
1
Junior Dala to Shikhar Dhawan
Starts his spell with a fuller delivery on off, Dhawan gets it off the inner half towards mid on for a single.
Junior Dala will bowl from the other end. He has been really good so far. Can he emulate even today?
4
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
FOUR! That's a horror delivery from Morris! It had to be put away and Rohit obliges. Length delivery, down the leg side, Rohit just helps it on its way towards fine leg to pick up back-to-back boundaries.
4
Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma
FOUR! Caressed! Morris overpitches it by a margin, Rohit nicely brings his bat down and just times it down the ground. Nothing mid on fielder could do about it. First boundary of the match.