Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli-led India will look to cement their hold on the six-match ODI series as they take on South Africa in the third match at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. India are currently 2-0 up in the series while the hosts have lost four of their key players to injury. Skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn are all missing from the Proteas side. Given their injury list, the South African team is in a precarious situation and this match is somehow a must-win for the hosts if they are to make a comeback in the series. De Villiers is expected to return for the fourth game. India, on the other hand, appear to have regained their form after the 1-2 Test series loss, in the limited-overs format. Skipper Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan have been in sublime form with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav taking wickets at will. SCORECARD
Twice previously, India have managed to win two ODIs in a bilateral series in South Africa -- in 1992-93 and in 2010-11.
In the latter instance, the visitors shot into a 2-1 lead, only to lose the five-match series 3-2 in the end. They had also lost 5-2 in the other instance. But given the hosts' current travails, history repeating itself would be a major disaster for the Men in Blue.The Proteas could also include more experienced Ferhaan Behardien to bolster the middle-order and leave out Khayelihle Zondo after his mixed debut outing on Sunday. The other option for the hosts is to leave out David Miller, who has struggled against Yadav, accommodating both Behardien and Zondo instead.
Time for Powerplay 2. A maximum of 4 fielders can man the boundary line till the 40th over. Also, Andile Phehlukwayo comes into the attack.
4
Chris Morris to Virat Kohli
FOUR! Streaky! Lucky for Kohli. On a length just outside off, Kohli looks to force it through the off side.
0
Chris Morris to Virat Kohli
Length ball outside off, Kohli chops it to covers off the back foot.
0
Chris Morris to Virat Kohli
Fuller in length, defended with a straight bat.
2
Chris Morris to Virat Kohli
Ohh! Length ball slanting in to Kohli, he manages only an inside edge towards fine leg for a brace.
0
Chris Morris to Virat Kohli
Virat stands in the crease and defends this one.
0
Chris Morris to Virat Kohli
Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
Chris Morris to run in as the first change.
Regarding the ball on which Kohli took the DRS, the inside edge saved him. If not for that, the skipper would have been sitting in the dugout now, as the Hawk Eye returns umpire's call as the ball would have gone on to clip the leg stump.
4
Kagiso Rabada to Shikhar Dhawan
FOUR! How many drives through the off side has Dhawan played since the start? Use Ctrl F to find out. This is hurled full outside off from round the stumps, the southpaw gets a stride out and drives it through covers for another boundary.
1
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
Flicked off the pads to the on side for a single.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
Yorker outside off, Kohli digs it out to the bowler. Rabada throws the ball back and it hits Kohli's shoes before rolling away further. Just a smile in response from the Indian skipper.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
What was that? This was bowled on the shorter side, Kohli gets down on a knee to let it pass. But just as an after-thought, he has a waft at that and misses by just.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
'Aaah' shouts Kohli as soon as he hits it. This was a ball to be driven to the cover fence but he finds the man at mid off with this one. Hence that reaction.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli
Hurled around off, VK stays in the crease and defends.
4
Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan
FOUR! No timing, just placement. Length ball outside off, Shikhar looks to smash it through the off side. Mistimes it but finds the gap between covers and backward point. Has enough in it to go to the fence. 10 runs off this over.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Shikhar Dhawan
Hurled around off from over the wicket, patted towards covers.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli
Good running. Length ball outside off, Virat taps it to the off side and gets across for a single. Dhawan responds before the man from second slip gets to it.
4
Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli
FOUR! Delectable cover drive! Full in length outside off, Kohli lines himself up well for that. Gets his front foot to the pitch of the ball and just times his drive through covers for a boundary. Didn't try to hit it too hard.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli
Fuller around off, clipped to mid-wicket.