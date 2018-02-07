Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli-led India will look to cement their hold on the six-match ODI series as they take on South Africa in the third match at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town. India are currently 2-0 up in the series while the hosts have lost four of their key players to injury. Skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn are all missing from the Proteas side. Given their injury list, the South African team is in a precarious situation and this match is somehow a must-win for the hosts if they are to make a comeback in the series. De Villiers is expected to return for the fourth game. India, on the other hand, appear to have regained their form after the 1-2 Test series loss, in the limited-overs format. Skipper Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan have been in sublime form with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav taking wickets at will. SCORECARD

Twice previously, India have managed to win two ODIs in a bilateral series in South Africa -- in 1992-93 and in 2010-11.

In the latter instance, the visitors shot into a 2-1 lead, only to lose the five-match series 3-2 in the end. They had also lost 5-2 in the other instance. But given the hosts' current travails, history repeating itself would be a major disaster for the Men in Blue.The Proteas could also include more experienced Ferhaan Behardien to bolster the middle-order and leave out Khayelihle Zondo after his mixed debut outing on Sunday. The other option for the hosts is to leave out David Miller, who has struggled against Yadav, accommodating both Behardien and Zondo instead.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 4.30 pm IST (11:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.