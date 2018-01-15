Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 2nd Test Day 3

South Africa reached 90/2 in their second innings after bowling out India for 307 in their first innings on the third day of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Monday. South Africa have a lead of 118 runs with AB de Villiers (50) and Dean Elgar (36) at the crease as bad light and rain disrupted majority of the post-tea session. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice at the start of South Africa's second innings after Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a magnificent century on the third day. Kohli made 153 in India's first innings of 307 before he was last man out, caught in the deep off Morne Morkel, who took four for 60. Despite Kohli's efforts, South Africa had a first-innings lead of 28. This was soon rendered insignificant when Bumrah reduced South Africa to three for two. Aiden Markram was Bumrah's first victim, falling leg before wicket as he played back to a ball which cut back and kept low. Bumrah followed up with the wicket of Hashim Amla, who was also trapped on the back foot by a ball which cut back. Both batsmen were so palpably in front of their stumps that neither sought a review.