Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 2nd Test Day 3

South Africa reached 90/2 in their second innings after bowling out India for 307 in their first innings on the third day of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Monday. South Africa have a lead of 118 runs with AB de Villiers (50) and Dean Elgar (36) at the crease as bad light and rain disrupted majority of the post-tea session. Jasprit Bumrah struck twice at the start of South Africa's second innings after Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a magnificent century on the third day. Kohli made 153 in India's first innings of 307 before he was last man out, caught in the deep off Morne Morkel, who took four for 60. Despite Kohli's efforts, South Africa had a first-innings lead of 28. This was soon rendered insignificant when Bumrah reduced South Africa to three for two. Aiden Markram was Bumrah's first victim, falling leg before wicket as he played back to a ball which cut back and kept low. Bumrah followed up with the wicket of Hashim Amla, who was also trapped on the back foot by a ball which cut back. Both batsmen were so palpably in front of their stumps that neither sought a review.
India had opened the bowling with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and he troubled left-handed opening batsman Dean Elgar. But Elgar survived to share an unbroken 57-run partnership with AB de Villiers, who batted confidently to be on 33 not out. Kohli was largely untroubled as he scored his runs off 217 balls with 15 fours. But there was only one substantial partnership after India resumed on 183 for five. Kohli and Ashwin (38) put on 71 for the seventh wicket before the second new ball hastened the end of the innings.
This was Kohli's second Test hundred in South Africa, the second-most after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who has 5 Test centuries here. He also became only the second Indian skipper to score a Test hundred on South African soil, after Sachin Tendulkar at Cape Town in 1997. (SCORECARD)
South Africa will aim to put a tall score on board and aided with the lead of the first innings, they'll look to put this game beyond India. But this is easier said than done. The visiting team is intent on not letting the game and the series slip and hence will leave no stone unturned in battling it out. It'll want to run through the Protea batting and have a shot at maintaining Kohli's clean slate as far his captaincy record is concerned. Do join us to find out exactly how the day draws out. See you at 1000 local time (0800 GMT) then. Till then, bubye! Take care.
Earlier in the day, the tourists were wrapped up soon after Lunch. Their innings had one big score from Kohli, who was the last man dismissed on 153. A useful 71-run partnership with Ashwin helped India reduce the margin of deficit in the first innings. For the Proteas, Morkel stood out with a four-fer while the others chipped in with one wicket apiece.
After Tea, we had only 10 overs possible, that too in a couple of installments. Even in that passage, a chance went down. This innings of Elgar will be remembered for him coming out with his dancing shoes on and not the sports one. That phase would have culminated with his dismissal but Patel was too generous or, lazy shall we say, as he didn't go for it. The southpaw has done well to string an unbeaten 87-run stand with de Villiers, who walked in when his side was in a mush. The former skipper has done well to help them out of it, going past 50 for the 42nd time in this format. Both of them have helped the lead swell to 118.
So, there we go! The news that became more obvious as time passed by, arrives. PLAY CALLED OFF FOR THE DAY! Rain first and bad light later, rob us of an exciting end to the day. This scenario can well be likened to a good thrilling movie whose poor climax spoils all the fun of watching it. The game is tantalizingly poised at this stage. Like the first Test, we do not seem to have an early start tomorrow. The extra 8 overs would be squeezed in the three sessions each, of the remaining two days.
1710 local time update - It is now past the usual scheduled time for Stumps. Hard to see play resuming past this point, given how dark it was when players walked off. Perhaps the officials won't risk resumption given the mood Kohli was in. The updates from the venue state that covers are drawn even though there is no rain there.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are seen having a word with the match referee and the former seems extremely agitated. Not sure what exactly is the issue, but there are rules in place, there are umpires to monitor the game, so he needn't be so animated. Contrastingly, Faf du Plessis and his boys are seen sitting calmly in their dressing room, keeping an eye on whatever is going on in the match referee's cabin. Nevertheless, that's what we have for the time being. Stay tuned for further updates.
Bad news, folks, again! Not rain, but BAD LIGHT forces the players out this time. The on-field umpires are seen taking the reading on the light meters. This is the benchmark set for the game, meaning, the same level of visibility will result in the game halting for the remaining duration of it.
