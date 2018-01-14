Highlights, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Stands Tall As India Reach 183/5 At Stumps On Day 2

Indian captain Virat Kohli stood firm against a relentless South African bowling attack on an attritional second day of the second Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday. Kohli made 85 not out as India reached 183 for five at the close in reply to South Africa's first-innings total of 335. It was tough going for both batsmen and bowlers on a slow pitch on a hot day. Kohli made his runs off 130 balls with eight fours. South Africa's four fast bowlers operated in short spells while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a lengthy spell and broke the biggest partnership of the innings when he had Murali Vijay caught behind for 46. (SCORECARD)
Vijay and Kohli put on 79 for the third wicket after two wickets fell in two balls with the total on 28, with Lokesh Rahul falling to a sharp return catch to Morne Morkel and Cheteshwar Pujara being run out attempting a single off the first ball he faced. Pujara played Morkel to mid-on and set off for a run. New cap Lungi Ngidi made good ground, slid to pick up the ball and hit the stumps at the bowler's end from a prone position. The powerfully built Ngidi was one of four bowlers to take a wicket each. He built up impressive pace, with one delivery timed at 150.5 km/h. Having come close to dismissing Kohli leg before wicket -- the Indian captain was saved by a faint inside edge on a ball which was crashing into his stumps -- he had Parthiv Patel caught behind.
India will have to survive a tricky over before the break. Will be interesting to see if Vijay and Rahul go out unbeaten. Another thing eagerly watched will be how South Africa start with the new ball. Stay with us to find out what happens.
A glance at the Proteas' scorecard suggests a lot of starts left unconverted. As many as three batters got scores over 50 but failed to convert them into a triple figure one. They had 5 partnerships over 40, none went on to get a century. The visiting bowlers fared well, with Ashwin and Ishant doing well. They picked up 7 wickets between them to contain the opposition.
India have done exactly what they sought out to do this morning - bowl the opposition out quickly. Only du Plessis really was the last thorn and he was the second-last man gone. But before departing, he got to another half century and added a good 42 runs with Rabada at the other end. That stand was furthered due to the catches of the latter that India dropped on consecutive balls.
We are hearing that India will have to survive one over before Lunch. The players in the South African dressing room also stood up and were confused about the way forward, before the confirmation came.
Ravichandran Ashwin to Morne Morkel
OUT! That's it! Ashwin has four to his name. It is a matter of when, when a left-hander lower order batsman is at the crease against the off spinner. Tossed up ball around off, Morkel gets down and looks to go big. All he does is, he manages to slice it high up in the air to deep covers where Vijay takes it easily. SOUTH AFRICA 335 ALL OUT!
Ravichandran Ashwin to Lungi Ngidi
First run for Ngidi in white-dress cricket. He works it through mid on for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin to Lungi Ngidi
The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
Couple of men deep on the leg side.
Ravichandran Ashwin to Morne Morkel
A touch shorter outside off Morkel pats it to cover-point and sets off for a run. Pandya gets there and hurls a throw at the striker's end but misses the direct hit. Patel also fails to collect it and whip the bails off. A run results.
Ravichandran Ashwin to Morne Morkel
Floated outside off, Morkel misses the ball as he gets down to defend.