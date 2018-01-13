Highlights, 2nd Test: SA 269/6 At Stumps On Day 1 vs India

India showed their resilience with the ball after they took three wickets in quick succession in the last session to peg back the hosts on the first day of the second Test in Centurion on Saturday. South Africa ended the first day's play with 269 runs for the loss of six wickets. The first session saw the Indian pacers slog it off to take wickets. The Proteas openers Dean Elgar and Markram frustrated the bowlers throughout. However, in the second session, Ravichandran Ashwin finally got the breakthrough India were looking for. He sent back Elgar to the pavilion. Elgar departed for 31 runs off 83 balls hitting four boundaries in the process. He was caught at silly point by Murali Vijay in the 30th over. Ashwin also got the crucial wicket of Markram who looked primed to reach his third Test hundred. He fell short of 6 runs and was caught behind by the wicket keeper Parthiv Patel for 94 runs in the 48th over. At a pacers' friendly wicket, it was Ashwin's spin that gave the visitors the breakthrough they needed. SCORECARD
Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya failed to take any wickets in the first two sessions. Post tea in the final session of the first day, Ishant took the prized wicket of AB De Villiers. De Villiers couldn't gauge the delivery and ended up edging it back to his own wicket. Hashim Amla also continued his fine form at Centurion by hitting his 26th Test fifty. He ultimately fell prey to a brilliant throw by Hardik Pandya and was run out on 82 runs.
India made the most of the new ball after they struck double blows to the hosts after Quinton de Kock was caught by Kohli at first slip. When it looked like it was slipping away for India, they responded by taking three wickets in quick succession. Vernon Philander was the sixth player to depart for the hosts as he tried to take a single oblivious to the fact that he was surrounded by the Indian fielders.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 2 pm IST (08:30 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Earlier in the day, after winning the toss, South Africa were cruising along till the last hour of play with Markram missing out on a ton by 6 runs. They looked set to post a big first innings score before wickets fell in heaps towards the end. Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the Indians with three wickets. He was well supported by Ishant Sharma who kept it tight. South Africa still have their captain out there and they would hope for him to take them to a respectable total. India, on the other hand, will look to come out tomorrow and take the remaining wickets as quickly as possible. Do join us for the second day at 1000 local (0800 GMT). Till then take care and good bye.
What an absorbing day of cricket! India have managed to fight their way back into the game in the last session, in which 34 overs were bowled, 87 runs were scored and 4 wickets were taken. It all started with Ishant Sharma knocking over de Villiers after the break. Amla and du Plessis did look like steadying the ship but a piece of brilliance in the field by Pandya saw the former being run out 18 short of a ton. Also, two quick wickets after that have seen the match hang in the balance heading into day 2.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Keshav Maharaj
Maharaj survives! Bumrah goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a high full toss on off. Maharaj defends it solidly. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 1!
1
lb
Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis
Angles it on the pads, Faf tries to tickle it fine but misses as the ball hits him on the thigh pad. It rolls towards short fine leg for a leg bye. Maharaj to face the last ball.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis
Another delivery similar to the last one. Faf once again, in a similar manner plays it towards mid-wicket. Two more balls to survive today.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis
Length ball around off, nipping back in. Faf awkwardly defends it towards mid on.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Keshav Maharaj
Another short ball, aimed at the rib cage of the batsman. He does well to tuck it around the corner for a run.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Keshav Maharaj
Another bumper and the Maharaj does well to evade it.
1
nb
Jasprit Bumrah to Keshav Maharaj
NO BALL! A bouncer which the batsman spots early and ducks under it. Bumrah, though, has overstepped.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the final over of the day.