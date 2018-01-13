Highlights, 2nd Test: SA 269/6 At Stumps On Day 1 vs India

India showed their resilience with the ball after they took three wickets in quick succession in the last session to peg back the hosts on the first day of the second Test in Centurion on Saturday. South Africa ended the first day's play with 269 runs for the loss of six wickets. The first session saw the Indian pacers slog it off to take wickets. The Proteas openers Dean Elgar and Markram frustrated the bowlers throughout. However, in the second session, Ravichandran Ashwin finally got the breakthrough India were looking for. He sent back Elgar to the pavilion. Elgar departed for 31 runs off 83 balls hitting four boundaries in the process. He was caught at silly point by Murali Vijay in the 30th over. Ashwin also got the crucial wicket of Markram who looked primed to reach his third Test hundred. He fell short of 6 runs and was caught behind by the wicket keeper Parthiv Patel for 94 runs in the 48th over. At a pacers' friendly wicket, it was Ashwin's spin that gave the visitors the breakthrough they needed. SCORECARD

Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya failed to take any wickets in the first two sessions. Post tea in the final session of the first day, Ishant took the prized wicket of AB De Villiers. De Villiers couldn't gauge the delivery and ended up edging it back to his own wicket. Hashim Amla also continued his fine form at Centurion by hitting his 26th Test fifty. He ultimately fell prey to a brilliant throw by Hardik Pandya and was run out on 82 runs.

India made the most of the new ball after they struck double blows to the hosts after Quinton de Kock was caught by Kohli at first slip. When it looked like it was slipping away for India, they responded by taking three wickets in quick succession. Vernon Philander was the sixth player to depart for the hosts as he tried to take a single oblivious to the fact that he was surrounded by the Indian fielders.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 2 pm IST (08:30 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.