Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 1st Test Day 3: Play Called Off Due To Rain

After persistent rain washed out the first two sessions on day three of the first Test between South Africa and India, play had to be finally called off for the day without a single ball being bowled on Day 3 as the rain gods refused to relent. Heavy showers had been forecast for Sunday and they duly arrived early in the morning. It didn't stop raining at all, instead picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached. The weather forecast says that conditions are expected to improve tomorrow and on the final two days of the first Test, a total of 196 overs need to be bowled.
South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings after bowling India out for 209 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test at Newlands on Saturday. The hosts have taken a lead of 142 runs as all-rounder Harik Pandya's fighting knock of 93 lifted India out of the hole but that didn't stop South Africa from getting a 77-run first-innings lead. Hashim Amla (4 batting) and night-watchman Kagiso Rabada (2 batting) were at the crease when the umpires called it a day. Earlier, Pandya (93) rekindled India's hopes of a fightback with a classic counter-attacking half century but fell shy of seven runs to reach his second Test century. Coming in at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin when the Indians were tottering at 81/6, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) forged a 99-run eighth-wicket stand to take India past 200-run mark. For the Proteas, pacers Vernon Philander (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) shared six wickets while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel contributed with two scalps each. (Scorecard)
Strangely, no early start over the remaining two days. Play begins at normal time - 1030 local but 98 overs are scheduled on both days. How will Day 4 pan out? Do join us at 0830 GMT to find out. In the meanwhile, do check how England are faring against Australia in the final Ashes Test Down Under. We take your leave. Adios! Take Care!
Who will be the happier side? Guess India. There will be moisture developing under the surface given that it has been covered for so long. South Africa would have probably thought of batting long and then give a big target to India. Now, with two days left and the pitch becoming a little soft, that plan would have got a setback.
1530 LOCAL UPDATE - Play has been ABANDONED for the day. Sensible decision, given that the weather forecast did not look promising for the rest of the evening. The good news is that the forecast is pretty clear for the remaining two days.
1430 LOCAL UPDATE - Operation Newlands mopup has stopped and Operation Timepass is back on. The rain is back and is heavier as well. The wait continues although the gut feeling is that we might not have any more play today. Still... hope is there for the game to resume.
1330 LOCAL UPDATE - Operation Newlands mopup has begun. The rain has completely stopped for now but more rain is predicted on the way. Heavily overcast but if it does not rain, we might have a start soon.
1245 LOCAL UPDATE - Slightly hopeful news. The rain has almost stopped...
1230 LOCAL UPDATE - Slightly better news. The rain has reduced considerably to a drizzle and the skies are clearing up as well. Hopefully, we should have some resumption news by the next update. Please be tuned...
Regarding Dale Steyn, an official statement has just been released that he will not bowl in this Test match but can bat if needed. Not sure whether that means any sort of convenience for the Proteas but they will take it for now...
1130 LOCAL UPDATE - It is raining, it is raining, it is raining............. in fact it has gotten a bit heavier as well. Some puddles have also started to form on the outfield. You can continue doing whatever you were doing till now. Doesn't look like we are going to start anytime soon...
How is the forecast for the day? 'Scattered showers,' informs my colleague Abhinav. He has been monitoring the weather like a hawk for the last 10 hours. Don't know whether he even slept properly or not. But anyways, nothing much to report right now. The good thing is that the match has moved at a frenetic pace with two innings done in just 2 days. So hopefully, this time lost should not prove too costly. Stay tuned for updates.