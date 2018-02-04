Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

South Africa suffered a huge blow after skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against India with a fractured finger, even as the tourists aim to exert pressure on the depleted hosts in the second match. Already down with the absence of veteran AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs, the Proteas will now miss the services of the skipper, who struck a brilliant ton in the opener of the six-match series, albeit in a losing cause. Du Plessis damaged his right index digit during the six-wicket loss in the series opener in Durban on Thursday and is likely to require three to six weeks' time to recover, according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement. Batsman Farhaan Behardien has been added to the squad as a replacement, while Heinrich Klaasen was called in as a back-up wicketkeeper given de Villiers is also sidelined by a finger issue. (Live Scorecard)
Going into the second match, India will be eager to take advantage of the loss of Du Plessis and go 2-0 up in the rubber, with all their departments ticking the right notes in Durban. Led by skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 33rd ODI ton and steady batting by No.4 Ajinkya Rahane, India romped home in style after the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared five wickets between them to restrict the hosts to 269/8. India's top-order has done reasonably well in the opening ODI barring the odd mix-up between Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, which led to an unfortunate run-out of the southpaw. The bowling department has delivered well except for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having an off day but the spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep (3/34) and Chahal (2/45) have been impressive in what was their maiden outing on South African soil.
South Africa will be disappointed after another hapless batting show. They lack experience but the application was also not there. The skill to deal with the spinners was also lacking and at the moment they are looking completely clueless. Their bowlers are left with a very small total to defend and let's see how they respond. The Indian batting will resume shortly. Stay tuned.
Yet another meek surrender by the Proteas. They started their inning cautiously with Amla and de Kock looking to spend some time in the middle. But once Amla got dismissed, it was a complete downfall. The Indian skipper didn't waste time in bringing his spinners and once again they did the job efficiently. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav combined to hunt 8 wickets between them and never allowed the South African innings to recover. Apart from a 48-run partnership between JP Duminy and debutant Khaya Zondo, there wasn't much fight shown by the home team.
Yuzvendra Chahal gives a quick interview on his way back. He looks a happy man. Says that it's a great feeling for him. On his gameplan, Chahal replies that the wicket was spinning and gripping and his idea was to vary his pace. Prefers this wicket more as the sliders were skidding on than the last pitch he played on. Thanks his skipper and Dhoni for backing him and feels that he has played enough domestic cricket and is confident about his bowling.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris
OUT! All over for South Africa. Chahal gets his maiden 5-wicket haul in ODIs and thanks the heavens. A floated full ball outside off, Morris goes for an inside-out shot over covers but fails to get the desired distance. He is caught near the fence by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. South Africa are all out for 118, their lowest ODI total at home!
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris
Goes for a big slog sweep but fails to connect.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Tabraiz Shamsi
Fullish and outside off, Shamsi pushes it towards mid off.
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last batsman for South Africa.
W
Jasprit Bumrah to Imran Tahir
OUT! Timber! Bumrah delivers a sharp delivery, very full and just outside off, angling in too, Tahir with no footwork, just like a typical tailender, tries to push at it. He once again is beaten for pace and the off pole is disturbed. To take a single off the first ball and hand a number 10 the strike against Bumrah, Morris seriously made a mistake.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Imran Tahir
Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Imran Tahir
Speedy delivery, on a length outside off, Tahir pushes at it but is beaten for pace.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Imran Tahir
Good length ball on middle, some extra bounce, Tahir tries to defend but misses. It hits him on the thigh pad.
1
Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Morris
That would have hurt the fielder! The action starts from a short ball outside off by Bumrah. Morris probably tries to slam it over point but fails to get the desired connection. It loops in the air, Dhawan from the deep at cover rushes forward, dives but it falls in front of him. It bounces to hit him near his chin but he shows no pain. Interestingly, Morris takes a run. Hmm...
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Imran Tahir
Full loopy ball on off, it's defended off the front foot.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Imran Tahir
This one spins away after landing, Tahir tries to defend but edges it behind. Doesn't carry to the second slip fielder.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Imran Tahir
Tahir has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
Imran Tahir is in next. A couple of slips in place.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Morne Morkel
OUT! You cannot get more plumb than this! Chahal serves a leg spinner in the line of the stumps. It doesn't turn after landing as Morkel tries to flick from the crease. He misses the ball completely to get hit on the pads. The appeal follows and the finger is once again up from the umpire. Chahal has four, the Indian wristspinners have 7 in total. Domination.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Morne Morkel
Floated ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to mid off.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Morne Morkel
Flighted and on off, defended off the back foot.