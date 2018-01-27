Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

 
South Africa vs India 2018

Updated: 27 January 2018 14:04 IST

Live updates of the 3rd Test (Day 4) between India (Ind) and (SA) South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg on Saturday.

Live score, India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day Four © BCCI

The third Test between South Africa and India will resume on Saturday after the third day's play was suspended before scheduled close as the condition of the pitch was discussed on Friday.South Africa were 17/1 in their second innings, chasing 241, when, due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play. LIVE SCORECARD

"The on-field umpires, in consultation with the match referee, and after speaking with both the captains and groundsmen, have decided that the Johannesburg Test will resume on time on Saturday," International Cricket Council (ICC) wrote on Twitter.

"The on-field umpires will continue to monitor the pitch, and consult the match referee should the pitch deteriorate further. The welfare of the players is paramount and two of the most experienced match officials are in charge of the game and will take appropriate decisions," it added.

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

India vs South Africa, Live

  • Last 20 updates
  • 4th Innings
  • Refresh
13.6
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Landed outside off, angling away, let through.

13.5
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

13.4
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

13.3
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Full on middle, Elgar looks to defend but is squared up. The ball takes the outside edge but it lands well short of the slip cordon.

13.2
1

Jasprit Bumrah to Hashim Amla

Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.

13.1
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Hashim Amla

Landed outside off, on a length outside off, Amla feels for it but misses.

12.6
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar

The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.

12.5
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar

On middle and leg, tucked to the leg side. Good stop by short mid-wicket.

12.4
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar

Outside off, pretty wide, let through.

12.3
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar

The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.

12.2
4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar

FOUR! AWESOME! Full and outside off, Elgar leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary!

12.1
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar

On a length on middle, Elgar looks to tuck but misses and is hit on the pads.

11.6
1

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

11.5
4

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

FOUR BYES! Not the best bit of keeping by Parthiv. On a length outside off, Elgar pushes at it but misses.

11.4
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Outside off, another play and a miss.

11.3
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

11.2
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Outside off, a play and a miss.

11.1
0

Jasprit Bumrah to Dean Elgar

Down the leg side, Elgar looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.

!

Change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah.

10.6
0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla

Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

