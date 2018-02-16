Live Score: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

A brilliant performance from the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to a modest 204 in 46.5 overs in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion on Friday. Virat Kohli, winning the toss, put the hosts into bat as Shardul Thakur replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI. Hashim Amla and captain Aiden Markram got off to a solid start but Shardul drew first blood as Amla departed for 10 courtesy a brilliant catch from Shreyas Iyer at covers. Following the wicket, AB de Villiers and Markram steadied the South African innings, but Yuzvendra Chahal once again ruffled the South African feathers by dismissing de Villiers for 30. India kept picking up wickets as South Africa failed to get any partnership going. Khaya Zondo fought a lone battle, notching up his maiden ODI half-century. For India, Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/52. (Live Scorecard)