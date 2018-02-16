Live Score: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

 
South Africa vs India 2018

Updated: 16 February 2018 20:21 IST

Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of the sixth ODI between India (Ind) and (SA) South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday.

A brilliant performance from the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to a modest 204 in 46.5 overs in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion on Friday. Virat Kohli, winning the toss, put the hosts into bat as Shardul Thakur replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI. Hashim Amla and captain Aiden Markram got off to a solid start but Shardul drew first blood as Amla departed for 10 courtesy a brilliant catch from Shreyas Iyer at covers. Following the wicket, AB de Villiers and Markram steadied the South African innings, but Yuzvendra Chahal once again ruffled the South African feathers by dismissing de Villiers for 30. India kept picking up wickets as South Africa failed to get any partnership going. Khaya Zondo fought a lone battle, notching up his maiden ODI half-century. For India, Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/52. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)

(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 4.30 pm IST (11:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

We are back for the run chase. Considering the way the series has panned out, should be a stroll in the park for the Men in Blue. Out walk Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting. Morne Morkel to run in first up. He has a couple of slips in place...

