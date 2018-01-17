India vs SA Highlights: South Africa Beat India By 135 Runs, Win Series

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa beat India by 135 runs in the second Test to seal the three-match Test series 2-0 at Centurion on Wednesday. South African bowlers yet again ran through the Indian batting order as debutant Lungi Ngidi finished with the figures of six for 39. Earlier, India resumed their innings on 35 for three with Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel on strike. But, the Indian batsmen couldn't face the heat of African bowlers as the visitors fell like nine pins. South African bowlers were right on the mark and kept testing the Indian batters. Rohit (47)and Shami (28) stitched together a 53-run partnership before Rohit was dismissed by Rabada. Chasing 287 for a win, India were bundled out for 151 in the second innings. (Scorecard)