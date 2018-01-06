Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Hardik Pandya Keeps India Afloat

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya starred with both bat and ball on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Saturday. Pandya, who played the role of a saviour for Team India with a brilliant 93 off 95 balls, claimed both the South African wickets to fall in the second innings to keep the tourists in the hunt. South Africa were 65 for 2 at the end of day's play with a lead of 142 runs. Hashim Amla was unbeaten on 4, while night watchman Kagiso Rabada was batting on 2 at the other end. South Africa gained a crucial 77-run first innings lead after bowling India out for 209 in the post-tea session on day 2 of the opening Test at Newlands on Saturday. All-rounder Pandya rekindled India's hopes of a fightback with a classic counter-attacking half-century but fell shy of seven runs to reach his second Test century. Coming in at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin when India were tottering at 81/6, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) not only steadied the ship but also reduced the deficit with a vital 99-run eighth wicket stand. For the Proteas, pacers Vernon Philander (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (3/34) shared six wickets while Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel contributed with two scalps each. (Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 2 pm IST (08:30 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
India will be happy with Hardik's innings but they will be disappointed with their batting effort. They will realize that they missed out on a brilliant opportunity on getting a big lead. Days 2 and 3 will be perhaps the best days to bat on this track with it easing out a bit. Now, it is upto their bowlers to try and restrict South Africa to 150 or less. Plenty of time left in this match, so either ways, a result is likely. Stay tuned for the Proteas' second innings...
Good bowling from Philander and Rabada, picking up 3 wickets apiece while Steyn and Morkel struggled, with 2 scalps each. The Proteas would be worried with Steyn's heel as they could be both, a batsman and a bowler short in the second innings.
Not much time taken by South Africa to wrap things up after the Tea break. They came in with a new plan to Hardik Pandya and cramped him for room, eventually getting his wicket as well. After scoring 286, the Proteas would accept a lead of 77 gleefully but the momentum is with the Indians right now, as at one stage, they looked to be conceding almost double of that lead.
W
Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah
OUT! Edged and taken. The Indian innings finally ends. Full and outside off, Bumrah has a tame poke inside the line and only succeeds in nicking it to Dean Elgar at fourth slip who catches it this time. SOUTH AFRICA GET A LEAD OF 77!
0
Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah
Landed outside off, a play and a miss.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah
The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Jasprit Bumrah
A short ball down the leg side, Bumrah looks to pull but misses.
0
Morne Morkel to Mohammed Shami
Full and wide outside off, MS swings hard but misses.
4
Morne Morkel to Mohammed Shami
FOUR! Much better from Shami. Full and wide outside off, Shami throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge which flies over point and reaches the fence! The deficit is now down to 77. The stand is worth 10.
0
Morne Morkel to Mohammed Shami
The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. Four in a row.