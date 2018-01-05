Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa Pacers Leave India Tottering

Virat Kohli-led Team India ended the first day on 28 runs for the loss of three wickets on Friday. The pace trio of Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel sent Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and India skipper Virat Kohli back to the pavilion, respectively. Vijay was the first Indian batsman to depart in the 5th over after he edged the ball to the first slip fielder. Dhawan fell after a brief cameo of 16 runs after he was foxed by a short delivery from Steyn. The top edge looped up in the air and Steyn himself took an easy return catch to send the Indian left-hander packing. Kohli also failed to read Morkel's bounce and edged the ball straight to Proteas keeper Quinton de Kock. (Scorecard)
Earlier in the day, South Africa were bundled out for 286 runs in 73.1 overs. AB de Villiers (65) and Faf du Plessis (62) scored their half-centuries to ensure the hosts reached a respectable first innings score. De Kock (43) and Keshav Maharaj (35) played crucial knocks for the hosts in the middle overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the ball for the visitors taking six wickets between them.
Right then, the match has tilted in favour of the Proteas and they have momentum on their side. It won't be an easy task to score runs against four top quality pace bowlers. If a cloud cover looms over the Newlands, the Indians might keep on falling like a pack of cards. To look at the bright side of things for the away side, their most solid batsman, Pujara is battling it out in the middle. Will the South Africans continue to run riot or will the tourists stand tall and fight fire with fire? Join us tomorrow at 1030 local (0830 GMT) to catch another absorbing day of play. Till then, cheers!
Mike Haysman catches up with Bhuvneshwar Kumar near the sidelines. The pace bowler says that it has been an amazing day of Test cricket. Mentions that they gave away 25-30 runs extra and could have bowled better. Adds that he wanted to bowl in good areas and it worked for him. States that they watched videos of the batsmen and chalked out plans. Opines that bowling in the fourth-stump channel did the trick. Praises Amla and calls him an outstanding batsman, one who goes onto get big hundreds once he gets his eye in. Is happy that they got rid him of quickly. Feels that there is lateral movement on offer and if you bowl to your strengths, you will get rewarded. Mentions that AB de Villiers is one of the best in the world and one has to be on target against him. Adds that his counter-attack hurt them. Ends by saying that the conditions are tricky and they will have to be on their toes.
Earlier, the hosts were tottering at 12/3 but they staged a remarkable recovery majorly due to the 114-run stand between de Villiers and du Plessis. A breezy knock from de Kock down the order also proved instrumental in taking his team close to 300 and Philander played the perfect foil to him. The Indians were good with the ball but lacked the teeth to run through the opposition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout performer and finished with a 4-fer.
Credit to the South Africans for being on the money and making life difficult for the batsmen but there is literally no excuse for Vijay, Dhawan and Kohli. The skipper's dismissal was the most disappointing one for the tourists as he could have easily left that delivery outside off alone. Philander, Steyn and Morkel picked up a wicket apiece.
South Africa will be brimming with confidence while the Indians only have themselves to blame for not being able to respond well with the bat. They had around 40 minutes to play with but they were out of sorts. Difficult to fathom the mindset of the visitors as they didn't show proper resilience and even didn't have the conscience to see off the tricky period. You need to realize that this is a team game and the morale goes for a toss when you throw your wickets away.
