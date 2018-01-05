Highlights, India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: South Africa Pacers Leave India Tottering

Virat Kohli-led Team India ended the first day on 28 runs for the loss of three wickets on Friday. The pace trio of Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel sent Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and India skipper Virat Kohli back to the pavilion, respectively. Vijay was the first Indian batsman to depart in the 5th over after he edged the ball to the first slip fielder. Dhawan fell after a brief cameo of 16 runs after he was foxed by a short delivery from Steyn. The top edge looped up in the air and Steyn himself took an easy return catch to send the Indian left-hander packing. Kohli also failed to read Morkel's bounce and edged the ball straight to Proteas keeper Quinton de Kock. (Scorecard)