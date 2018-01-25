Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd Test Day 2

South Africa reached 6/1 at stumps losing opener Aiden Markram on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test after a collective effort from their bowlers skittled out India for a paltry 187 at the New Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday. Opener Dean Elgar (4) and night watchman Kagiso Rabada (0) went back undefeated when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day. Returning to the team after being dropped from the second Test, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the early break of Markram (2) caught behind by stumper Parthiv Patel. (Live Scorecard)

Earlier, on a wicket that promised good carry and bounce for the faster bowlers, India won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat to find only three of their batsmen -- Cheteshwar Pujara (50), skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Bhuvneshwar (30) -- reach double figures. For the Proteas, it was a collective effort from the likes of Morne Morkel (2/47), Vernon Philander (2/31), Kagiso Rabada (3/39), Lungisani Ngidi (1/27) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2/25).

