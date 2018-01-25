Live Score, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd Test Day 2

South Africa reached 6/1 at stumps losing opener Aiden Markram on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test after a collective effort from their bowlers skittled out India for a paltry 187 at the New Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday. Opener Dean Elgar (4) and night watchman Kagiso Rabada (0) went back undefeated when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day. Returning to the team after being dropped from the second Test, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the early break of Markram (2) caught behind by stumper Parthiv Patel. (Live Scorecard)
Earlier, on a wicket that promised good carry and bounce for the faster bowlers, India won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat to find only three of their batsmen -- Cheteshwar Pujara (50), skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Bhuvneshwar (30) -- reach double figures. For the Proteas, it was a collective effort from the likes of Morne Morkel (2/47), Vernon Philander (2/31), Kagiso Rabada (3/39), Lungisani Ngidi (1/27) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2/25).
Live: India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada
No run.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada
No run.
Change of bat for Rabada.
0
Mohammed Shami to Hashim Amla
No run.
1
lb
Mohammed Shami to Kagiso Rabada
Angling down leg, Rabada misses his tuck and the ball brushes his thigh pad to roll towards the keeper. The batsmen sneak in a leg bye.
0
Mohammed Shami to Kagiso Rabada
The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
0
Mohammed Shami to Kagiso Rabada
Back of a length ball, kept out watchfully.
5
wd
Mohammed Shami to Kagiso Rabada
5 Wides! Bonus runs for South Africa! Wayward and down the leg side, Rabada fails to put bat on ball. Patel dives like a goalkeeper to his right but the ball goes past him and through to the fence. The ball rolls down on the covers. There is a bit of water spread there. Let's hope that the ball doesn't get wet.
0
Mohammed Shami to Kagiso Rabada
The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
0
Mohammed Shami to Kagiso Rabada
Off target first up! Swinging down the leg side, Rabada misses his glance.