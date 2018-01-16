'It's All Over': Mohammad Kaif Tweets After India Lose Virat Kohli In Second Test vs South Africa

After bowling out South Africa for 258 in the second innings, India got off to a poor start as the visitors lost both openers without too many on the board. Murali Vijay was the first one to go as he was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada while KL Rahul played an awful shot to throw away his wicket. India were in a spot of bother as India captain Virat Kohli made his way out to the middle. But Kohli's stay at the crease was shortlived as Lungi Ngidi got one to nip back into the right-hander and Kohli was caught right in front. Soon after his dismissal, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment. "Unfortunately it's all over. Kohli gone, India gone," Kaif tweeted.

Kaif, earlier felt that India had a very good chance in winning the Test match, after bowling out South Africa. "Have a feeling this is going to be a cracking run chase. 287 to get , once you get in you need to make it count. We have a chance," he wrote.

The 37-year-old went on to further add that if anyone plays a match winning knock here, then it will be remembered beyond eras.

If someone plays a match winning knock here , these are the knocks which are remembered beyond eras.

