South Africa vs India 2018

Ishant Sharma Is Too Erratic, Says Former India Pacer Raju Kulkarni

Updated: 12 January 2018 17:39 IST

Ishant Sharma, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007, has grabbed 226 wickets in 79 Test matches.

India's bowler Ishant Sharma, walks up the crease as he takes part in training session © AFP

Seamer Ishant Sharma is too erratic and has failed to lead the country's pace bowling attack, feels former India pacer Raju Kulkarni. "He (Ishant Sharma) has played 78 (79) Test matches, to play 78 (79) Test matches for India is amazing. But I don't think he has ever led from the front and that has been a problem with him," Kulkarni told reporters here last night. "He is too erratic, every-time he comes with new techniques, strategies, and that itself is very confusing for him," added the 55-year-old, who has played three Tests and 10 ODIs for India.

Kulkarni spoke on the sidelines of a function organised by Legends Club at the Cricket Club of India . Sharma, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007, has grabbed 226 wickets in 79 Test matches. The Delhi pacer has also picked up 115 wickets in 80 ODIs. "In the last two series, he (Sharma) was acting very stupidly, reacting to the situations badly, and I think every time he comes out with something different and that is not making him very consistent," the 55-year-old former right handed bowler said. Kulkarni praised the present Indian attack but said fitness could be a matter of concern.

"The current scenario is very good as far as pace bowling is concerned. We have enough resources, enough good bowlers and they are very talented. The only problem for me is the fitness of the players, there is no continuity. "You will always find three bowlers playing one Test match, may be three-four Test matches, and then there will be a breakdown and that is an issue to be concerned about," he added.

Bowlers had put India on a cusp of a famous win in the Cape Town Test but the batsmen faltered as the visitors slumped to a 72-run defeat giving South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. "Apart from that, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and all (others) are very talented and they have proved in the last Test match (against South Africa), given a wicket like that they can rip apart any team. The second innings was exceptionally well," Kulkarni signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)

India South Africa Ishant Sharma South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
