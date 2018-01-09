India vs South Arica, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Gets Support On Twitter Even After Big Loss

The result in the first Test against South Africa for Virat Kohli and his men could have been very different had the visiting batsmen stood up and made a contribution like the bowlers did. However, it wasn't to be as India's famed batting line-up never got going and were dealt with ruthless fashion by the South African pace battery at Newlands, Cape Town. The bowlers had given India big hopes after dismissing South Africa for 130 in their second innings, setting a target of 208 to win the match. But the visiting batsmen capitulated, with paceman Vernon Philander scalping six wickets. In pursuit of 208, India lost wickets in bunches and were bundled out for 135 in the final session, which resulted in their 72-run loss.