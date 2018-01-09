 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Arica, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Gets Support On Twitter Even After Big Loss

Updated: 09 January 2018 13:28 IST

The bowlers had given India big hopes after bowling out South Africa for 130 in their second innings, setting a target of 208 to win the match

India vs South Arica, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Gets Support On Twitter Even After Big Loss
India lost the Cape Town Test by 72 runs © AFP

The result in the first Test against South Africa for Virat Kohli and his men could have been very different had the visiting batsmen stood up and made a contribution like the bowlers did. However, it wasn't to be as India's famed batting line-up never got going and were dealt with ruthless fashion by the South African pace battery at Newlands, Cape Town. The bowlers had given India big hopes after dismissing South Africa for 130 in their second innings, setting a target of 208 to win the match. But the visiting batsmen capitulated, with paceman Vernon Philander scalping six wickets. In pursuit of 208, India lost wickets in bunches and were bundled out for 135 in the final session, which resulted in their 72-run loss.

Despite the defeat, fans came out in support of the Indian cricket team and backed them to bounce back and perform better in the next two matches of the three-Test series

A lot of people raised questions on Team India's selection for the opening Test of the series. Especially picking Rohit Sharma ahead of Ajinkya Rahane raised a lot of eyebrows.

Speaking after the match at Newlands, Indian captain Kohli defended the team selection saying that Rohit was picked over Rahane based on current form.

"Well, we decided to go on current form. Rohit has scored runs in the last three Test matches that he has played, and he was batting well, even in the series against Sri Lanka," said Kohli in the post-match press conference.

"These things can always be looked at in hindsight -- thinking what if or what if not. But we decided to go with this combination and current form was definitely the criterion," added Kohli.

Topics : India South Africa Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Virat Kohli Hardik Himanshu Pandya Francois du Plessis Vernon Darryl Philander Newlands, Cape Town South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lost the 1st Test to South Africa by 72 runs
  • South Africa- 286, 130 and India 209, 135 all-out
  • Philander received Man of the Match award
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal Challenges Chris Gayle But Gets Trolled
Yuzvendra Chahal Challenges Chris Gayle But Gets Trolled
Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Drop; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Achieves Career-Best ICC Ranking
Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Drop; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Achieves Career-Best ICC Ranking
India vs South Africa: Ignored Ajinkya Rahane Trains Alongside Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul Ahead Of 2nd Test
India vs South Africa: Ignored Ajinkya Rahane Trains Alongside Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul Ahead Of 2nd Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 08 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.