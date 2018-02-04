India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal's Comment On Kedar Jadhav's Bowling Action Has Twitter In Splits

India's ODI team relies heavily on spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to pick up wickets and slow down the run rate in the middle overs of a match. With their skill and ability, the two have scripted several Indian wins in the last year. However, there is another bowler who has done a solid job for Virat Kohli in the middle overs. Kedar Jadhav, known for his batting prowess, has been a key contributor for India with the ball. Jadhav's unorthodox bowling action can be hard to decipher, helping him run through his overs during crucial phases of a match.