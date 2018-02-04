India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal's Comment On Kedar Jadhav's Bowling Action Has Twitter In Splits

India's ODI team relies heavily on spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to pick up wickets and slow down the run rate in the middle overs of a match. With their skill and ability, the two have scripted several Indian wins in the last year. However, there is another bowler who has done a solid job for Virat Kohli in the middle overs. Kedar Jadhav, known for his batting prowess, has been a key contributor for India with the ball. Jadhav's unorthodox bowling action can be hard to decipher, helping him run through his overs during crucial phases of a match.
During India's 1st ODI win over South Africa, Kedar once again played his part with a 3-over spell, conceding 19 runs. "Rolled my arm over in our win against South Africa yesterday! I love bowling in the middle overs. Great spells from @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18! And excellent knocks from @imVkohli and @ajinkyarahane88 to go 1-0 up.. Good start to the series!," he tweeted after India beat the Proteas by 6 wickets.
Rolled my arm over in our win against South Africa yesterday! I love bowling in the middle overs. Great spells from @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18! And excellent knocks from @imVkohli and @ajinkyarahane88 to go 1-0 up.. Good start to the series! #SAvIND #TeamIndia #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/SOoynLswXC— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) February 2, 2018
Chahal could not resist replying to his teammate.
Rolled your arm under not over Kedar bhaiyaaaa ?? let's keep this momentum going #BleedBlue #SAvsIndia— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 2, 2018
And soon enough, the fans joined in for their share of cricket banter.
When I saw it on the TV, I had a small Qn. I do have the same Qn now.— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) February 2, 2018
Kedar, WHAT IS THAT?
Is that legal or are you #chucking?— zeus star (@Zeushope) February 2, 2018
#ICC #Cricket #law #spinners
Ur bowling style is quite fantastic @JadhavKedar bhai.. Just lie on knee and roll ur golden arm so low and nearer to the umpire.. Lovely to watch.. ?????? Congo for victory..— Nishant Shekhar ???? (@iamnishant_ns) February 2, 2018
Bhai Kamaal ho tum...— Sumit Kumar?? (@sumit_nirav) February 2, 2018
Jadhav will hope for some batting time as India look to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series on Sunday at Centurion. The defeat at Durban ended the Du Plessis-led team's 17-match unbeaten run on home soil stretching back to February 2016, when they had lost to England at Port Elizabeth.
Unlike Kingsmead, India have a better record at this venue, having played 11 ODIs inclusive of four wins and five losses. Their most famous win here came against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup.