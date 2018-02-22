Yuzvendra Chahal Tops List Of Most Runs Conceded By Indian Bowler In A T20 International

India's star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and the other Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the South African batting unit in the second Twenty20 International at Centurion which the home team won by six wickets to level the three-match T20I series 1-1. India, put into bat, posted a competitive target of 188/4, courtesy Manish Pandey (79 not out) and MS Dhoni (52 not out), which the JP Duminy-led team overhauled in 18.4 overs. Among all the records that were made and broken during the match, Chahal's record might just be the one which he would like to forget at the earliest.

The leg-spinner conceded a mind-boggling 64 runs in his allotted four overs with an economy rate of 16. With this, he found himself topping the list of most number of runs conceded in a T20I match for India.

The Indian spinner is followed by Joginder Sharma (57 runs vs England, 2007), Yusuf Pathan (54 vs Sri Lanka, 2009) and Mohammad Siraj (53 vs New Zealand, 2017).

Chahal was among those instrumental in India's 5-1 victory in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, where he ended with 16 wickets.

In the first T20I, he finished the match with figures of 1/39 from his allotted four overs.

The South African top-order has struggled against India's spinners during the series. However, wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen, who is now third in the list of fastest fifties by a South African in T20Is, said that he fancied his chances against the Indian bowler as he scored runs at will.