India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Can Turn The Ball On Any Surface, Says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on his spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav after the duo wrecked havoc on South Africa batting line-up and starred in visitors' resounding nine-wicket win at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the six-match series. Lauding Kuldeep and Chahal, Kohli said he is confident that the two spinners can extract turn from any surface.
"The pitch was harder than Durban and the spinners used it. We knew we won't get grass on the pitch because when it's seaming, it can be anyone's game. We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and knew our wrist spinners can get it to turn anywhere. They just didn't give South Africa any chance," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.
The Centurion pitch offered ample assistance to Chahal and Yadav as India dismissed South Africa for 118, their lowest total at home. Chahal ended up with a career-best figure of five for 22.
The Indian captain had no hesitation in opting to chase.
"If we set up to chase down totals, we know exactly what we want to do. Rohit and Shikhar's intent at the top is crucial. They started off well in the last game too.
"We back guys to play positive cricket. It's (2-0) a wonderful position to be in. We know their middle-order was inexperienced, and we wanted to cash in on that."
(With PTI inputs)