India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Posts Pic With Hardik Pandya, Says Excited About Second Test

Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to make it 1-1 when they face an upbeat South Africa in the second Test starting January 13 at Super Sport Park in Centurion. Kohli took to Twitter and posted a picture with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrote: "Touchdown Joburg, what a City! Gearing up for the next one and very excited about it."

Touchdown Joburg, what a City!????

Gearing up for the next one and very excited about it. pic.twitter.com/3TffUrRfWC — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2018

Kohli failed to deliver in the Indian batting challenge while chasing a mediocre target in the Newlands Test.

Chasing a 208-run target, Kohli came out to bat after India had suffered a double setback with both openers -- Murali Vijay (13) and Shikhar Dhawan (16) - dismissed early.

The Indian skipper, who scored just 5 runs in the first innings, could manage 28 runs before being dismissed by Vernon Philander.

Philander led a truncated South African bowling attack and he, along with Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada, helped the hosts bowl out India for 135 in the second innings to give the hosts a 72-run win and a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the other hand, Pandya was showered with praise on social media from not just fans but former cricketers as well for his brilliant 93-run knock in India's first innings.