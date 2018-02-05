India vs South Africa: Watch Virat Kohli's Brilliant Reaction To Fans 'Celebrating' His Marriage

India skipper Virat Kohli puts his opposition bowlers in embarrassing situations quite often and lets his bat do the talking. However, this time around, the captain was rather put in a spot by a section of fans were seen waving around a big poster for his wedding to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday during the second ODI against South Africa which the visitors won by 9 wickets. The incident took place in the 32nd over when South Africa were reeling for 118/9 and Virat was fielding on the boundary.

The couple got married in Italy on December 11 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. After their brief honeymoon in Europe, Virat and Anushka landed in New Delhi to host their first wedding reception on December 21.

South Africa were bundled out on Sunday for 118 runs in 32.2 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal gave his best ODI performance after returning with figures of 5/22 in 8.2 overs against South Africa.

After a disappointing 1-2 Test series loss against South Africa, Virat-led India registered back-to-back wins in the 6-match ODI series.