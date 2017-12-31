 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-Led Team India Practice Indoors Due To Rain In Newlands

Updated: 31 December 2017 16:53 IST

Team India on Sunday were forced to practice indoors due to rain ahead of the first Test starting January 5 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Team India on Sunday were forced to practice indoors due to rain. © Instagram

Team India on Sunday were forced to practice indoors due to rain ahead of the first Test starting January 5 at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The official Instagram account of Indian Cricket Team uploaded a picture showing players training indoors in Newlands. "And we've moved indoors for the training session #TeamIndia," Indian Cricket Team's Instagram post read.

 

India's wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was also seen showcasing some of his football skills.

"Soccer swag courtesy @wriddhi #TeamIndia," the post read.

 

India opener Murali Vijay, who was the third highest run-getter in the home Test series against Sri Lanka, was also seen during the net session.

 

The Tamil Nadu batsman scored 292 runs in 2 Tests at an average of 97.33, including two centuries.

With regular opener Shikhar Dhawan's chances of playing the first Test under cloud due to ankle injury, Vijay is expected to open for India with KL Rahul.

While the team were practicing indoors, India's middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was pictured enjoying the rain at the lush-green Newlands stadium.

 

India play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on their two-month tour with the series called a litmus test for both for Kohli as captain and the team in general.

With a great mix of solid batsmen and good fast bowlers, this tour is being viewed as a golden chance for India to get one over hosts South Africa.

India have not won a single Test series in the 'Rainbow Nation' for the past 25 years but Kohli said that his team is paying no attention to the past series in South Africa.

 

